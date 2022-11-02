Democrats have failed our country -- Richard Kinderman

Just so I have this straight: Democrats control the presidency, the House of Representatives, the Senate, the media, Big Tech, Hollywood, unions and academia -- and Democrats claim that Republicans are destroying democracy? That's like blaming Jordan Love for the Green Bay Packers dismal season.

Democrats mantra for days has been a broken record: abortion and Jan. 6. Yet every poll imaginable tells us that runaway inflation, the daily chaos at our southern border and of course the daily violent crime against innocent Americans are what the people care about. Democrats ignore this trio of disaster because they realize it is all due to their policies and incompetence.

The smokescreen they have employed for years is nearly transparent. Even with the help of the liberal media, the American people can no longer be fooled. President Joe Biden recently claimed gas was over $5 per gallon when he took office. Does he really think that anyone older than 6 believes what his caretakers tell him to say?

Biden and his totally incompetent administration have failed this country and its people. As we approach Election Day, there has never been a clearer choice. Vote Republican from the top of the ticket to the bottom

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam