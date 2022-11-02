Democrats have earned your vote -- Ken Berg

I am voting for Democrats, and here are some reasons why:

The pandemic is real, and more than 1 million Americans lost their lives because of it, despite views from Trumpian Republicans that it was nothing to worry about.

President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square, yet many Republicans refuse to accept this reality. Jan. 6 was a premeditated, violent insurrection attempt, encouraged by Donald Trump and his wannabees, aimed at overthrowing an election.

Gerrymandering is destroying the competitiveness of our state and national elections with Republicans and conservative courts complicit in continuing this corrupt practice. Major campaign finance reform is needed if we want fact-based advertising, serious limits on spending and contributions and transparency in what is said -- but this change won’t happen if Republicans prevail.

The principles of “rule of law” and representative democracy are what make us unique, yet many Republicans have low regard for these ingredients of a healthy society.

I have confidence in our form of government holding liberals accountable over time, but authoritarian leaders and politicians typically remove or weaken the safeguards of democracy, making them the far less attractive option. Too many current Republicans fit this description, so the safe choice is to elect Democrats on Nov. 8.

Ken Berg, Watertown