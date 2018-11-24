The Nov. 15 letter to the editor "GOP should learn good sportsmanship" said the "Republican 'team' is refusing to shake hands with the team that won this time.”

This is from the team whose senators left the state in 2011 under cover of darkness and hid out in Illinois for three weeks in an effort to prevent a vote on Act 10 legislation. This is from the team who encourages supporters to confront the opposition and "tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

This is from the team who says that they can’t be civil until they're back in power. This is from the team who chants, yells, screams and pounds on the doors of the Supreme Court like spoiled children when they don’t get their way.

There's substantial blame on both sides of the aisle for the divisiveness that dominates the political landscape. But enough with the moral indignation and pontificating from the Democratic team. See to your own house.

David Rizzo, Fitchburg