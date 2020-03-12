Democrats have bad choices in 2020 -- John H. Pickle, Jr.

The Democrats are in quite a quandary for the 2020 primary election.
On one hand, they have a socialist who admired the Fidel Castro regime in Cuba. The other candidate appears to be losing his capacity and ability to function and cannot keep things straight.
All the free stuff from the socialist, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, will cost our nation jobs and money, which will kill our economy. The good old boy, former Vice President Joe Biden, will get us into trouble because he can't keep his head straight for long enough to make a speech, much less run a government. Biden has all kinds of former presidential candidates snuggling up to him so they can hopefully get the call to run with him. If the good old boy is successful, it would allow the snugglers to become president if Biden couldn't function.
This frustrating exercise reminds me of a food fight, just like the last Democratic debate. It puts the voters in a tough place.
John H. Pickle Jr., Lodi