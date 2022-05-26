Democrats have bad abortion record -- Mike Badger

As the abortion debate takes center stage again, I believe it is time to consider the racist history of the Democratic Party and its huge role in abortion. Democrats were the party of the slave holders and the Ku Klux Klan. They imposed literacy and poll taxes on people of color, and they denied of vouchers and charter schools meant to help people of color.

In the early decades of the 20th century, the "progressive" party was known as the party of eugenics. A prime mover, Margaret Sanger, said we must eliminate "weeds" growing in our country to cultivate "the better racial elements in our society." She was a founder of what became Planned Parenthood.

If not for abortion, the Black population could be 35% greater than it is now with commensurately more political power, according to a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. It is fair to ask why so many abortion clinics are located near poor Black neighborhoods.

All aspects of abortion should be calmly and compassionately debated so we can come to a commonsense answer to this vexing issue.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb