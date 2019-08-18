The editorial by Bloomberg News in the Aug. 14 State Journal stated, “One task of [political] parties is to screen presidential contenders for the public, keeping dangerous or unworthy office seekers out of the candidate pool. The screening process failed in 2016.”
The primaries did not fail on the Republican Party side. The “party elites” of the Republican Party did not choose Donald Trump as their standard bearer -- the voters did.
In stark contrast, the Democratic Party and its elites rigged its convention with “super-delegates” to anoint Hilary Clinton its 2016 candidate for president. Clinton was the Democratic Party candidate in 2016 solely because her candidacy was foreordained by Democratic Party elites in backrooms.
Those living in glass houses should not throw stones.
Joseph T. Leone, Brooklyn