Democrats don't care about border -- David Stalowski

President Joe Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the crisis that's happening at our border with Mexico.

Harris hasn't gone down there to assess the situation. Bottom line: the current administration really doesn't care about it. They don't care about the migrants' welfare like they claim. What they care about are more votes for the Democratic Party.

We haven't heard from most of the Democratic leaders in Congress regarding this matter. Our senator, Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, hasn't been vocal about the problems at the border. They're more concerned about how to spend more money that the country doesn't have. What's next? Raising our taxes.

They're working for themselves, not for you, the American people.

David Stalowski, Verona