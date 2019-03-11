On Feb. 25, 44 Democratic U.S. senators (including Wisconsin’s own Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and all other announced Democratic presidential candidates) successfully blocked a final vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act.
This law would have prevented infanticide by mandating babies born alive during an abortion procedure be provided the “same degree” of life-preserving care as "any other child born alive at the same gestational age."
Democrats, keenly aware of the terrible political optics related to their vote, immediately regurgitated some typical false talking points in an attempt to gloss over their morally corrupt sop to the abortion lobby.
One would think it would be major news when the United State Senate votes to allow situational infanticide. True to their liberal natures, the three major television networks didn't give significant coverage to this morally bankrupt denial of a live-born baby’s unquestionable right to life. After all, objective moral truth can sometimes be very politically inconvenient.
So the fundamental question that still festers as a result of this immoral action by Democrats is this: At what point, if any, can any living person of any age be 100 percent assured that their life will be considered sacred enough to protect and preserve?
Ralph Peters Jr., Fort Atkinson