Democrats do have lessons to learn -- Terry Jones

UW-Madison professor Paula Niedenthal’s guest column in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal, “Democrats need lessons in psychology,” was spot on. She identifies two areas of failing for the Democratic Party: Always controlling the narrative, which makes people feel irrelevant, and not taking control of social norms.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Republicans controlling social norms hit home. Case in point: I had the opportunity to attend the fall festival in my hometown in central Wisconsin during the 2016 campaign. In the parade, the Republicans had a huge elephant float with “Vote Trump Pence” on it. When the float passed the announcer, and announcer said, “We have a long history of supporting the Republican Party in this community.” I didn't see one sign supporting Democratic candidates.