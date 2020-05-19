Democrats do have lessons to learn -- Terry Jones

UW-Madison professor Paula Niedenthal’s guest column in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal, “Democrats need lessons in psychology,” was spot on. She identifies two areas of failing for the Democratic Party: Always controlling the narrative, which makes people feel irrelevant, and not taking control of social norms.
Republicans controlling social norms hit home. Case in point: I had the opportunity to attend the fall festival in my hometown in central Wisconsin during the 2016 campaign. In the parade, the Republicans had a huge elephant float with “Vote Trump Pence” on it. When the float passed the announcer, and announcer said, “We have a long history of supporting the Republican Party in this community.” I didn't see one sign supporting Democratic candidates.
At my parent’s church, the after-church coffee drinkers were greeted outside with "Trump Pence" signs, which covered the lawns of locals like spring dandelions. The people of this community are intelligent, hardworking, honest, solid citizens who don’t want a handout. They simply need to know someone is listening. They have been ignored, and someone (the Republican Party) took the time to attend their parade and give them a unifying identity.
The Republican playbook is open. Will the Democrats read it?
Terry Jones, Deerfield
