Democrats deserve choice for governor -- Dave Cieslewicz

A recent story in the State Journal portrayed the frustration with Gov. Tony Evers as coming from the left. But I'm a moderate Democrat who believes that Evers' signing off on a purely Republican budget was such a significant blunder that the party deserves a choice in the gubernatorial primary about a year from now.
I'm not alone in this view as many other moderate Democrats I talk with feel the same way. We have many concerns, but the most significant is that the governor's two budgets were his only points of leverage to get fair legislative maps. Because the budget is the only bill that must pass, Evers should have been firm in threatening a veto unless the Republicans included a nonpartisan redistricting commission along the lines of what has worked in Iowa.
In addition, Evers' capitulation to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, only strengthens Vos on every other issue.
So, it's not just progressives. Plenty of moderate Democrats would like a stronger governor and a choice next August.
Dave Cieslewicz, Madison, former mayor