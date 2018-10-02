Beware -- danger is ahead.
In this country you are innocent until proven guilty. The Senate Democrats have decided to turn this upside down, and now you are guilty until you can prove you are innocent. Just imagine, anyone can now accuse you of anything they please and it's up to you to prove your innocence.
This, of course, does not apply to anyone in the Democratic Party, such as Keith Ellison, second in command at the Democratic National Committee. He is accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend, but the Democrats' aren't demanding an investigation into that.
When an upstanding public servant is slandered and dragged through the mud, without any proof or witnesses, his life and family devastated. It is time for all of us to pay attention. We must make sure this November's election does not put the power-hungry progressive left in control of our future, which would be very dangerous.
Please read "Barack Obama's Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model," by David Horowitz. Your library should have it, and it is available on Amazon. This book will let you understand what the progressives have in store for our one-of-a-kind, wonderful country.
Josephine Kischer, Platteville