Democrats' case isn't open and shut -- Bob Drane

After failing in a two-year quest to paint the sitting president as a Russian mole, the U.S. House segued to its current effort to impeach President Donald Trump for his conduct in withholding aid to Ukraine.
Last week the House managers spent nearly 24 hours laying out their evidence, while repeating over and over again that they had built an “open-and-shut case.” But this week their tune seems to have changed, with the demand for yet more witnesses and more documents. This leads any objective listeners left to wonder two things.
First, is their case really open and shut or much flimsier in its reliance on questionable hearsay? And second, by what peculiar interpretation of "due process" do Democrats say President Donald Trump's defense attorneys have a duty to add new witnesses that might help convict their client?
If the House was so set on overthrowing the 2016 election results and the prospects for 2020, perhaps they should have taken the time and effort to construct a more truly open-and-shut case before the Senate trial.
Bob Drane, Middleton