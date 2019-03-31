Purposely misquoting John F. Kennedy, I offer this advice to the Democrats: It's time for the torch to be passed to a new generation.
- Joe Biden: Like me, you are in the 75-and-older bracket -- it's time to step aside.
- Bernie Sanders: You never were a Democrat. You spent more than 30 years in Congress, ran for president and when it became apparent you were not going to win, you began to whine about the rules. After all the years in politics you did not understand the rules when you entered the race? Time to step aside.
- Elizabeth Warren: You are smart enough to know that no East Coast liberal will carry the middle. Step aside.
Democrats have a very capable woman from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, running for president and a very bright qualified Latino from Texas, Julian Castro, who would make an excellent vice president. Seems like a winning ticket to me.
It's time to unite.
Allen Knop, Madison