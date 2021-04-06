Democrats can receive communion -- Brother Edward van Merrienboer

In the letter published on Good Friday "Keep politics out of Catholic Church," the author stated that she was informed that she could not receive communion (the Eucharist) because she was a Democrat.

This is clearly not the teaching of the Roman Catholic Church. I quote the official Catechism of the Church that states: "Anyone who desires to receive Christ in Eucharistic communion must be in the state of grace. Anyone aware of having sinned mortally must not receive communion without having absolution in the sacrament of penance." (#1415)

No teaching denies communion to anyone because they are members of the Democratic or Republican parties. Catholics have a responsibility to know what their faith teaches, thus avoiding unnecessary confusion in their spiritual life.

Brother Edward van Merrienboer, Madison