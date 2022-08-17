Democrats aren't political extremists -- Leonard Bohlman

The Aug. 10 letter to the editor " Forward Party can save democracy " proclaimed that the "political extremism on both sides of the aisle" calls for the Forward Party to save us.

This belief is flawed because the "far left" Democrats are the only choice we have to stop the Republican Party and its "criminal in chief," Donald Trump. Once the Democrats save our democracy by doing what needs to be done to expose Republican wrongdoing, then Forward Party candidates will still have a democracy to enjoy as they pursue their political ideals.