Democrats aren't as vicious as Trump -- David Olson

In the Dec 18. State Journal, President Donald Trump blames the Democrats for a "vicious crusade."
President Trump has a habit of projecting his behavior on everyone else. It is Donald Trump who has viciously disrespected Vietnam War hero Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., even while Sen. McCain was slowly dying of brain cancer. It was President Trump who mocked a diabled journalist at his rally. He is the same person who ridiculed an American Gold Star family of a Muslim soldier serving in Afghanistan. Trump has referred to Mexicans as thugs and rapists.
Anyone who opposes him is labeled as scum or called vile names -- the latest being Greta Thunberg, who was recently pictured on the cover of Time magazine as its "Person of the Year." Thunberg is a 16-year-old from Sweden with Asperger's. Why attack her?
Trump may not be person of the year, but he is the poster boy for the definition of vicious.
David Olson, Fitchburg