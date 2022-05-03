Democrats are their own worst enemy -- Al Rickey

Have you ever wondered how stupid the federal government could be?

Just consider the Biden administration's creation of the "Disinformation Governance Board" to be run by the Department of Homeland Security. Announced last week, this oversight entity's supposed tasks include reducing misinformation directed toward the United States by Russia and other nefarious groups promoting illegal immigration on U.S. southern borders. Right-wing politicians have pounced on the effort and are now calling it the "Ministry of Truth," an Orwellian reference to the book "1984."

The mission statement for the new board is somewhere in the clouds and a work in progress. The biggest concern is the lack of insight in creating such a board and the incendiary verbiage labeling it the "Disinformation Governance Board."

It is a gift to the Republican populists and "red meat" for their base. President Joe Biden and his team continue to ruin Democratic chances in the midterms and the 2024 presidential elections.

The political wounds are self-inflicted.

Al Rickey, Madison