Democrats are the regressive party -- Michael Trzinski

Election Day will be here shortly.

You can vote for candidates who want fewer police, are soft on crime and want to let felons run free.

Or you can vote for candidates who care about this state and this country, and want to right the wrongs that have been inflicted on the people by Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Kenosha riots? Blame both Evers and Barnes for fanning the flames that they could have extinguished.

Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate, wants to let criminals out of prison and not even jail some in the first place. Would you be OK with that?

The regressive Democratic Party has allowed open borders, which caused an influx of illegal immigrants, high crime and increased fentanyl deaths. They cheer for high gas prices, inflation at a 40-year high, and high food and services costs.

Notice how many empty shelves you are seeing lately in your favorite store? Or the high prices?

All of this is caused by the regressive Democratic Party. You deserve better, but won’t get it from the regressives.

So please vote for Tim Michels for governor and reelect U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. You won’t be sorry.

Michael Trzinski, Port Edwards