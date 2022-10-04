Democrats are the party of extremism -- David J. Rizzo

With apologies to the bard, "extremism, thy name is Democrat.”

Citizens who believe in the concept of making America great again are called semi-fascists, not by some fringe lunatic howling at the storm, but by the president of the United States. Parents who have the temerity to question what their elementary school children are being taught are not rewarded for being civically active, but instead are subjected to ridicule and vile accusations culminating in the National School Boards Association (an organization with unmistakable ties to the Democratic Party) requesting the U.S. Department of Justice label these parents as domestic terrorists.

The Constitution is the bedrock of American democracy. But a majority of Democrats believe it's rooted in racism, and is a hinderance to their ability to implement their progressive agenda. They express outrage that Wyoming has the same number of senators as California. They’re fine with the structure of the Supreme Court as long as the justices only represent liberal ideals and vote accordingly on cases before them. But they wail and gnash their teeth when a decision doesn’t go their way.

When you vote in November, remember which party is truly extreme.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg