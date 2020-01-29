Democrats are out to get Trump -- David Stalowski


The Democrats in office are not working in the best interests of the American people. They want to find any excuse to try and remove President Donald Trump from office.

They still haven't gotten over his election in 2016. They will not acknowledge any of his accomplishments, and they know they can't defeat him in 2020.

The media barely covered the first time that any president attended the March for Life event in Washington, D.C., last week. The media is only concerned about the loss of basketball star Kobe Bryant. Sad.

David Stalowski, Verona

