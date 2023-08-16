In response to Aug. 3 letter to the editor "The Democrats need more scrutiny," I would like to point out that not all Democrats are insanely liberal. We're all individuals and hopefully think for ourselves.

Why would the author think all college professors are liberal activists? Or that they, too, are unable to think critically about issues?

If I want my child to read "To Kill a Mockingbird," but it and other books have been banned, my parental rights are jeopardized. How is this fair? And if I want my child to learn the truth about history, good and bad, I should have that right, too. I want to better prepare my child for the real world, rather than blindsiding him when he discovers humans have done and do commit unspeakable acts of cruelty toward one another. Yet that can be tempered by all the good for a balanced approach.

Most Americans want early term abortions but not late-term ones. I deplore the violence overtaking cities and know firsthand of beautiful homes in Rockford, Illinois, now worth little to nothing -- a life's investment gone. Call it domestic terrorism.

The degrees of liberalism and conservatism vary. Labeling all Democrats like-minded liberals is a mistake. As is pigeon-holing people.

Carolyn Jacobson, Sun Prairie