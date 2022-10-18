Democrats are easy choice in November -- Mark Quinn

In about a month, we will choose which candidates will best represent us as our governor and U.S. senator.

Current polls shows both races to be tied or the Republicans slightly leading. Apparently, there is a goodly number of folks who support the Republican candidates who openly question whether the election of 2020 was valid, and who would consider overturning another Democratic victory in the future.

Neither Republican candidate sees the Jan. 6 attack as seditious. Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels -- who should be considered a Connecticut resident -- has suggested "pitchforks and torches" when questioned about his well-documented history of funding anti-abortion groups, apparently believing violence is the best answer when challenged. Indeed, both U.S. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Michels have an unbroken history of not allowing women to decide their reproductive health.

Neither of these multimillionaires have any understanding of the lifestyles or needs of those outside their privileged class, and yet we see the Johnson campaign openly degrading his Senate challenger Mandela Barnes for his modest and working-class upbringing. Johnson also falsely claims Barnes would defund the police.

Johnson is willing to jeopardize our Medicare and Social Security safety nets if his fiscal conditions are not met.

Our choice this election is easy.

Mark Quinn, Madison