Democrats are a reasonable donation -- Guy Thorvaldsen

I have a dilemma. To whom do I give my yearly donations?
Do I give to community organizations that help people with housing, food, access to good schools, daycare and support for their elders?
Or do I target people in power and donate money to the steady stream of, understandably, panicked progressive politician’s invading my inbox. “It’s now or never,” they claim, touting ominous poll numbers for Senate races still nine months away.
This should not be a dilemma, but in America it is -- in large part because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision that allows billions of dollars to flow into political races. Essentially, that ruling allows capitalists to, in business terms, acquisition democracy.
We are now more oligarchy than democracy. Just look how frightening the concept of social democracy is to Republicans.
Like capitalists, Republican legislators "sell" outright lies (advertising), steadily weaken voter’s (customer’s) rights, and gerrymander their districts (think Walmart undermining small town merchants). All the while, they pretend global warming, racism and brutal wage gaps don’t exist.
New Year's resolutions? Fund charities and social services first. Divest in unethical businesses, and invest in ethical ones. Register disenfranchised voters and, yes, however you can, support Democratic legislators.