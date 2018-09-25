The Democrats have finally gone over the line, and I am tired of it.
They are playing politics with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They are willing to destroy him and President Donald Trump with the nasty games they play. I have been on the sidelines for four months but recently donated my first dollars for campaign support since the first week of the primaries. I had been mad at the GOP for failing to support the president.
Now I will write letters, call representatives, organize conservatives and give money as I can. It may only be $1 or $50 to candidates. The amount matters not. I will not give up.
I will fight against liberals and their hate and name calling until the election is over. I encourage others to do the same.
John H. Pickle Jr., Lodi