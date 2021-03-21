Democrats and GOP aren't independent -- Ken Eeg

The easiest job in America now is being a hot dog vendor outside any legislative building in the country. I never knew that all Democrats enjoy the same condiments on their dog, as do all Republicans -- as long as it's a different condiment.

Republicans reject Gov. Tony Evers' $2.4 billion plan for building projects Repeating a similar strategy used in the last budget session, Republicans declined to sign off on any part of Gov. Tony Evers' plan, first requesting no recommendation be made and later on voting down each of the 88 projects.

The latest example in Wisconsin of this lockstep behavior is the State Building Commission's consideration of 88 state building projects. It's shameful that not one project could be approved by any of the Republican members of the commission because they were proposed by a Democratic governor.

Equally ridiculous was not one Republican voted for the latest stimulus bill in Congress when a polls showed more than 70% support by Americans. Of course, every Democrat voting for it is not right, either.

Let's not pretend that we have a system of representative government, though we deserve what we have. I'm aware not everyone likes mustard. But can we ever get back to a system where votes reflect the wishes of the majority of their constituents?

Ken Eeg, Madison