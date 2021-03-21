 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats and GOP aren't independent -- Ken Eeg
0 comments

Democrats and GOP aren't independent -- Ken Eeg

  • 0

The easiest job in America now is being a hot dog vendor outside any legislative building in the country. I never knew that all Democrats enjoy the same condiments on their dog, as do all Republicans -- as long as it's a different condiment.

The latest example in Wisconsin of this lockstep behavior is the State Building Commission's consideration of 88 state building projects. It's shameful that not one project could be approved by any of the Republican members of the commission because they were proposed by a Democratic governor.

Equally ridiculous was not one Republican voted for the latest stimulus bill in Congress when a polls showed more than 70% support by Americans. Of course, every Democrat voting for it is not right, either.

Let's not pretend that we have a system of representative government, though we deserve what we have. I'm aware not everyone likes mustard. But can we ever get back to a system where votes reflect the wishes of the majority of their constituents?

Ken Eeg, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics