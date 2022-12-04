 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Democrats' agenda should be 'shamed' -- Bob Hartwig

Remember liberals screaming "shame" when Gov. Scott Walker or President Donald Trump changed policies that benefited citizens?

Now we should "shame" liberals for the open border crisis, rising crime, students falling behind due to union influence, drugs flowing unchecked into our country, out-of-control inflation due to government spending, a "woke" culture being pushed onto society, and attempts to forgive loans students that were voluntary accepted.

"Shame on you, Democrats."

Bob Hartwig, Madison 

