Democrats abuse impeachment power — Gary L. Kriewald
0 comments

Democrats abuse impeachment power — Gary L. Kriewald

  • 0

During the purges of political enemies that claimed millions of lives in the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's secret police chief, Lavrentiy Beria, once said, "Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime."

This seems to be the guiding principle for Democrats seeking to impeach President Donald Trump. Some of them were calling for his impeachment from his first day in office. Others pinned their hopes on the Mueller investigation. Now they've agreed on the last-minute expedient of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- all while loudly proclaiming their lofty goal of "protecting the Constitution" (the same Constitution, by the way, that many of them would cheerfully violate by abolishing the Second Amendment and the Electoral College).

Meanwhile, the mechanism of impeachment, designed by the Founders for use only in extreme circumstances, is becoming normalized and politicized -- a development that will have dire consequences for both parties in the future.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison

0 comments
2
1
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics