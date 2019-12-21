Democrats abuse impeachment power -- Gary L. Kriewald

This seems to be the guiding principle for Democrats seeking to impeach President Donald Trump. Some of them were calling for his impeachment from his first day in office. Others pinned their hopes on the Mueller investigation. Now they've agreed on the last-minute expedient of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- all while loudly proclaiming their lofty goal of "protecting the Constitution" (the same Constitution, by the way, that many of them would cheerfully violate by abolishing the Second Amendment and the Electoral College).