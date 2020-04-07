Democrats abuse crisis to pass agenda -- Joe Tripalin

The Democrats in Congress, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., loaded up the $2 trillion stimulus bill with a lot of stuff that would never get through Congress without the glaring needs of a crisis.

Tens of millions of dollars for the National Endowment for the Arts and $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Of course, right after getting that money the Kennedy Center laid off its orchestra. The Democrats' actions to load up the bill with a bunch of liberal goodies is disgraceful. The counter argument is billions of dollars are in the bill for bailouts of companies big and small. Yes, but at least that might help maintain businesses and the jobs of millions of people.

Speaker Pelosi is talking about a new bailout. She wants to do away with the 2017 tax act restrictions on how much can be deducted from federal taxes for state and local taxes paid. Great. Progressive states such as New York and California can raise taxes on their wealthy citizens and little people like me can subsidize this because the rich people would be able to lower their federal taxes based on the state and local taxes they paid. It's outrageous and disgraceful.

There is no end to the tax-and-spend Democrats and their crazy agenda.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland