In Monday's letter to the editor "Socialism never leads to prosperity," someone who wanted to bash socialism once again used Venezuela as an example.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

These people never talk about how well the Europeans, who use a democratic version of it, are doing. They have better wages, shorter work weeks, better health care, and are much happier than here in the United States. Just sayin'.

Brian Walter, Madison

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments