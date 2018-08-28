In Monday's letter to the editor "Socialism never leads to prosperity," someone who wanted to bash socialism once again used Venezuela as an example.
It wasn't that long ago that the left was praising socialist Venezuela, saying poverty had been cut by half, college enrollment had doubled an…
These people never talk about how well the Europeans, who use a democratic version of it, are doing. They have better wages, shorter work weeks, better health care, and are much happier than here in the United States. Just sayin'.
Brian Walter, Madison