In Monday's letter to the editor "Socialism never leads to prosperity," someone who wanted to bash socialism once again used Venezuela as an example.

Socialism never leads to prosperity -- Amy Holterman It wasn't that long ago that the left was praising socialist Venezuela, saying poverty had been cut by half, college enrollment had doubled an…

Subscribe to Breaking News Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up!

These people never talk about how well the Europeans, who use a democratic version of it, are doing. They have better wages, shorter work weeks, better health care, and are much happier than here in the United States. Just sayin'.

Brian Walter, Madison