Democratic primary has strong choices -- Floyd Munro

The Wisconsin partisan primary election for state offices will be Aug. 9. Your votes are important to determine who runs in the fall. You may only vote for one party.

My party choice is easy. Republican leaders have been undermining democratic institutions everywhere -- gerrymandering, suppressing the vote, and spreading the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. Their campaigns offer nothing except scare tactics.

Choosing Democratic candidates to move on to the Nov. 8 general election was more challenging. Although most seem well-qualified, and are generally on the same page -- protecting democracy, women’s rights and affordable health care -- a few stand out.

Sarah Godlewski, now running for U.S. Senate, is presently our state treasurer. Previous experience in small business and at the Pentagon, allowed her to strengthen this office -- after state Republicans wanted to eliminate it. Dr. Gillian Battino is now seeking to be our next treasurer, to build on Godlewski’s legacy.

Alexia Sabor wants the office of secretary of state to be a respectable functioning position again, after the GOP stripped it of responsibilities and finances. However, she opposes the office being in charge of elections.

Sara Rodriguez, a state representative endorsed by over 60 elected officials, is running to join Tony Evers as lieutenant governor.

These are my picks. I hope they’re yours.

Floyd Munro, Randolph