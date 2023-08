Democratic Party has gotten radical

“Radical GOP isn’t what it used to be“ was the headline of a letter to the editor in last Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal.

I can only reply that the (radical) Democratic Party isn’t what it used to be.

Today’s Democratic Party is definitely not the party of John F. Kennedy.

Norman Sannes, Madison