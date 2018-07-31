We, the people, will not be able to see the Aug. 8 debate at the Madison Public Library featuring all eight Democratic candidates for governor, because it will not be shown on broadcast television.
The gubernatorial debate, sponsored by the Progressive and Isthmus, will be broadcast live on radio station WORT and streamed by Isthmus. That’s OK for some, but I would hope that the entire state of Wisconsin would have the opportunity to see and hear the candidates and judge for themselves who they wish to support. If not, many will be at the mercy of the newspapers’ reviews of the candidates or a Marquette poll.
The Madison Public Library has very limited seating. Wisconsin Public Television broadcasts across all of Wisconsin. We owe it to every citizen in this state to give them the chance to see this important debate. Please join me in contacting Wisconsin Public Television and urging them to televise this event.
As Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said, “The most important political office is that of private citizen.”
Susan Holmes, Baraboo