Democratic agenda isn't scary or radical -- Linda Tanke

We hear from virtually all Republican candidates that they will fight against the "radical leftist (or Democrat) agenda." Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels claims he'll "turn Madison upside down."

So what are the Democrats interested in accomplishing that is so radical and scary? Their agenda includes making meaningful progress on climate change, a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks, higher taxes on billionaires and big companies, giving women the ability to make their own decisions about their bodies, lowering drug prices, maintaining free and fair elections and many other priorities.

Why do Republicans want us to be fearful of this agenda? After all, most of these issues are supported in poll after poll by the majority of Americans. The GOP doesn’t want to give people what they want because they are beholden to their billionaire backers who will have to pay more under the Democrats’ plans. The only way they can stay in power is to make the other side a boogie man. “If you elect Democrats, terrible things will happen,” they say.

The Republicans' goal is to obstruct the other side. They have no ideas to better our lives.

The party with the truly radical agenda is the GOP.

Linda Tanke, Fitchburg