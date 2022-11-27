Democrat campaign insulted democracy -- David J. Rizzo

The repetitious, hyperbolic “Democracy is on the ballot” rhetoric from the left was effective in convincing large (if somewhat gullible) segments of the voting populace to choose Democratic candidates.

They were instructed to ignore a candidate’s competency, or their stance on reducing inflation, establishing border security, dealing with rampant violent crime or properly educating our children. Of paramount importance was to make sure not to choose any "evil, democracy-destroying" Republicans.

Despite all the hair-on-fire predictions of this election being Armageddon, no such end-of-the-world scenario played out. Overblown “Jim Crow 2.0” concerns about voter suppression were proven to be hot air. Expanded early voting and easier mail-in ballot options led to high turnout.

The people voted to give the Democrats a very narrow majority in the Senate and for Republicans to have a similarly narrow majority in the House. For Democrats to disparage and demean Republicans by claiming a vote for them is a vote to end democracy is an insulting, pernicious and shameful threat to government by the people. Free and fair elections are the hallmark of our country and the very essence of democracy.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg