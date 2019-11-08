In his Oct. 27 column "How to create a government that resembles we the people," columnist Eric Frydenlund said, "Partisan politics ... represent an aberration of human behavior, a systemic cul-de-sac that fails to reflect the willingness of the people to meet in the middle."
This truth needs to be trumpeted far and wide during this time of partisan and tribal divisions. Wisconsin's own Robert (Fighting Bob) La Follette, a supporter of nonpartisan government, advocated for the initiative and referendum by the people to make their own laws, nonpartisan election of judges, and laws to benefit the people -- not corporate wealth.
Partisans will say no one can be nonpartisan. But look at a friend of mine, a staunch Republican who served on a county board and a school board. He spoke of his days on the school board as a community member sitting around a table of other community members who happened to be teachers and school employees.
He asked his fellow community members what their needs and wants were. He discussed with them as a fellow community member whose kids go to the same school, who shop at the same stores, and visit the same doctors. They met in the middle together.
This is what democracy looks like.
Bob Hunt, Lodi