Democracy requires vigorous free press -- Rick Larson

Watching Russia’s government-controlled press report about the war should be a lesson to everyone.

Their people are being told that Nazis were taking over Ukraine and threatening the country. Their news outlets claimed that Russia did not start the war and that they’ve never attacked civilians or civilian targets. Inside Russia, those lies go unchallenged. Independent news operations have been shut down.

Now, try to imagine that happening here in our country. What if Fox News was the official government news channel. We’d be fed a steady diet that Donald Trump won the election, that ivermectin and gargling prevented COVID and that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was just a visit by some overenthusiastic tourists. Worse yet, there’d be no other source of information to provide the facts.

Fortunately, America has a vigorous free press that investigates and publishes what they find. That news is read and digested by the American public and used to make decisions about the direction of the country. A free press is essential to a democracy, but it has no place in an authoritarian regime such as the one in Russia. Think about that the next time you hear someone condemn the press as “fake news.”

Rick Larson, Monona