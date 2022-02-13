Democracy requires more common sense -- James L. Carney

I find myself beginning to despair about the future of American democracy.

This is not because of the foolishness demonstrated across the country every day by those asserting a presidential election was stolen with zero evidence.

It is also not because of the stunning ignorance of people who believe a vaccine that can prevent a fatal illness is somehow more dangerous than the illness itself. Millions of people have safely chosen to be vaccinated and reports from every hospital show that unvaccinated people are far more likely to suffer and die from COVID-19.

No, my despair stems from my knowledge that a functioning democracy requires a populace with normal intelligence and common sense. Voters must be able and willing to distinguish between facts and opinions and to apply that understanding to political controversies.

Here is one incontrovertible fact that should be overwhelmingly clear: If the Democrats had the astonishing ability to fraudulently alter the 2020 presidential election results without detection, they would not have stopped there. They would have made sure that Democrats controlled the Senate and the House by wide margins as well.

If people cannot understand this logical conclusion, then we have lost the ability to be a democracy. And if they do understand it but don’t care, then they have already chosen autocracy as their preferred government.

James L. Carney, Madison