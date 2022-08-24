Democracy needs thoughtful voters -- Donald Krueger

Well, the primary is over and the campaign is on. The privilege of voting and the need to do it responsibly is awesome.

I want to know more than just party labels. The candidates owe me more than just telling me how bad the other guy is. If you want my vote, you have to earn it. Clearly and succinctly tell me what your plan is. What do you want to do as part of my government? And please do not treat me as a victim.

Our democracy works best when we the electorate are well-informed. It's my responsibility to know about the issues and not let the party labels and lies get in the way of common sense. To cast a thoughtful vote, I also have to know what I believe. What are the standards by which I measure the candidates ideas?

My beliefs are fairly traditional. As a man of faith, I know the difference between good and evil. Probably the most effective way I value things is to consider whether I'd want "the plan" for my child and family.

If it's not good enough for me and mine, it's not good enough for you and yours.

Donald Krueger, Portage