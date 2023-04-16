One of the underpinnings of democracy is that if you lose an election, you acknowledge the loss, thank those who have supported you, and graciously go on to your next adventure. Recently, too many candidates around the country have refused to admit they lost, even when the objective evidence they did is recognized by fair-minded people of both parties.

Our recent losing Supreme Court candidate, Dan Kelly, to his credit, recognized that Wisconsinites had chosen a different candidate, earnestly expressed thanks to those who had worked hard on his campaign. But then he went off into whining, vitriolic attack mode. He refused to concede the election to his opponent, proclaiming she was not “worthy,” was “a serial liar” and her campaign was “deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable.”

Benjamin Franklin said that the Founding Fathers had given us a republic, if we could keep it. To keep it now, when so many forces are shamelessly dividing us to grasp for their own power and profit, we Badgers need to tell our candidates and our elected officials to act like gracious winners when they win, gracious losers when they lose, and Americans with faith in the future of democracy in either event.

Kevin P. Reilly, president emeritus, University of Wisconsin System

