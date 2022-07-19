Democracy must be our No. 1 issue -- David W. Cole

My former boss could never grasp that, while there could be several high priorities, only one could be No. 1.

I remember that as I think of some of the challenges facing our nation this year -- inflation, abortion and gun control. They are all important issues -- my former boss could make them all No. 1s, but he’d be wrong each time.

The true No. 1 issue must be to ensure that government of the people and by the people shall not perish among us. Without democracy, our attempts to address all those other important challenges are likely to fail -- if not at once, then at length. We must see the Jan. 6 Committee not as a side show but as the center-ring event, articulating of the existential issue of our nation in our time.

Government by the people -- is America still capable of it? What do you think? What are you going to do about it?

David W. Cole, Baraboo