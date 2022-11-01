Democracy is slow, messy, in danger -- Ken Richardson

Democracy is messy and slow. Dictators can move more quickly.

That's why we see the killing of women in Iran over a dress code, or the killing thousands of babies, children, women and men in Ukraine while destroying millions of dollars of their property.

If you are part of the dictatorships, you are protected. If not, you lose and thousands will die.

Meanwhile, despite wildfires, floods, hurricanes, blizzards, gerrymandering, and lies about elections, we are still OK in America -- but in danger of losing our democracy. Under assault are Social Security, Medicare, affordable health care, women’s rights and voting rights, to mention a few topics. There are more.

In November, be sure to vote for those who want to serve our people, not those who worship power. You know who they are. Please vote for Democrats to save our democracy. Your children will thank you.

Ken Richardson, Madison