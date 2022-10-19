 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Democracy is on the ballot this year -- Geoff Clouthier

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a murderous autocrat surrounded by rich oligarchs with significant power and influence over policy.

Former President Donald Trump wants the same thing, while his rich cult followers -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Wisconsin candidate for governor Tim Michels, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh; U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Green and others -- fill the role of the oligarchs.

Your vote is either pro-democracy or pro-authoritarian. Please make the right decision. Choose democracy.

Geoff Clouthier, Fox Lake

