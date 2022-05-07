Democracy is on the ballot this year -- Bill Dagnon

Democracy is on the ballot this year

“Today we see in Ukraine all too tragically what Madeleine always knew — that the advance of freedom is neither inevitable or permanent.”

This is how former President Bill Clinton eulogized former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at her funeral on April 27. These words caution us today.

We have a sovereign, democratic Ukraine fighting to be free of the authoritarian ruler of Russia. In the United States, the presidential election loser insists he won and convinced many Americans of his lie.

Wisconsin’s majority legislative party created the most undemocratic district maps in our history. The state Supreme Court approved these radical maps without considering whether they take away voters’ rights to equal treatment under law, or the impact on Black majority districts in Milwaukee.

With so many forces trying to destroy freedom, democracy and the rule of law, what should you and I do?

Vote like our democracy depends on you. Don’t vote for congressional representatives who voted to take away Americans’ votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Vote for candidates for the Wisconsin Legislature who vow to help sponsor and vote for nonpartisan district maps. Vote for our present governor who supports fair maps, and has vetoed multiple bills designed to limit voters rights or limit voters accessibility to actually voting.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo