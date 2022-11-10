Democracy hinges on Supreme Court -- Linda Bernhardt

I am very concerned about the Moore v. Harper case that will be argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court beginning Dec. 7.

A decision favoring the North Carolina legislature would eventually disenfranchise voters in every state even more than is currently happening. I am writing to express my most profound opposition to such a judicial ruling. I am already a disenfranchised voter in Wisconsin because Republicans have gerrymandered both houses of our Legislature.

Members of the Supreme Court should be fighting to uphold and protect our delicate democracy, not making decisions to weaken or even end it.

It is well documented that often when a country loses its democracy, it is not a result of a coup or war. It comes from within.

This is happening across the country with hundreds of pieces of legislation, written by Republicans and special wealthy interests, and passed in state legislatures. We need a fair voice in choosing those who represent us and laws that govern us.

Linda Bernhardt, Platteville