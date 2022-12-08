Democracy deserves better than Pence -- Lila Hemlin

Recently, I've read several articles about former Vice President Mike Pence, usually about his support of former President Donald Trump.

Sometimes he tries to put a little separation between them, but not too much because he wants to pander to Trump's base to have its support for his political aspirations. He claims to be a very religious Christian, but refuses to call a lie a lie if it is stated by his ex-boss.

He spent most of Trump's presidency standing behind Trump smiling. He is not a leader and does not stand for truth if it might hurt him politically.

Trump is only interested in himself and his ego, and Pence was the perfect complement to him. Pence was nonthreatening and never called Trump to account. Pence is not a leader or presidential material. He showed his stripes while vice president, and those stripes are not going to change.

Our democracy deserves better leadership than either Trump or Pence.

Lila Hemlin, Middleton