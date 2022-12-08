 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Democracy deserves better than Pence -- Lila Hemlin

  • 0

Recently, I've read several articles about former Vice President Mike Pence, usually about his support of former President Donald Trump.

Sometimes he tries to put a little separation between them, but not too much because he wants to pander to Trump's base to have its support for his political aspirations. He claims to be a very religious Christian, but refuses to call a lie a lie if it is stated by his ex-boss.

He spent most of Trump's presidency standing behind Trump smiling. He is not a leader and does not stand for truth if it might hurt him politically.

Trump is only interested in himself and his ego, and Pence was the perfect complement to him. Pence was nonthreatening and never called Trump to account. Pence is not a leader or presidential material. He showed his stripes while vice president, and those stripes are not going to change.

People are also reading…

Our democracy deserves better leadership than either Trump or Pence.

Lila Hemlin, Middleton

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics