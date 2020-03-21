Demand honesty on redistricting -- David Faust

Where does your representative stand on nonpartisan redistricting?
With the completion of the census this year, it will be time for another round of drawing maps for the state and federal legislative and congressional districts. This is an opportunity for we the people to demand our state representatives end partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin.
Partisan gerrymandering is the practice of drawing district lines to either dilute (crack) or concentrate (pack) districts with certain voters for partisan political gain.
My representative in Assembly District 42, Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, has stated to me in person and in a letter that he would support a bill creating a nonpartisan redistricting commission if it came to the Assembly floor for a vote.
I ask my fellow Wisconsinites to demand the same transparency from your representatives to see where they stand on this issue.
The Democrats had a chance to pass this in Wisconsin just over 10 years ago, but they failed due to a lack of foresight. Now it is in the hands of Republicans. Let us hope they have more foresight.
This is about government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
David Faust, Poynette