A majority of Wisconsinites want fair nonpartisan redistricting.
Senate Bill 288 (and Assembly Bill 303, its companion bill in the Assembly) proposes such a method. It awaits action by the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Technology and Consumer Protection, chaired by Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville.
On Tuesday, this committee was holding a hearing -- but not on fair redistricting. I stood outside the hearing room with signs requesting a hearing on SB 288. When Sen. Stroebel passed, I asked him when we might get a hearing. Silence. Minutes later, as he was leaving, I asked, "What do you think? Can we have a hearing?" His terse answer was, "Nope."
He has no intention of allowing a hearing. It will never make it out of committee and will never be voted on. Gerrymandering itself allows Republicans to ignore the wishes of the majority. The Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, chaired by Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, also has failed to schedule a hearing.
Republicans are so afraid of fair elections that a hearing can’t even be held. Why oppose what the majority of citizens want while supporting rigged elections? The answer is pure self-interest.
Call Sen. Stroebel at 608-266-7513 and Rep. Tusler at 608-266-5831. Ask them to schedule a hearing on SB 288 and AB 303.
Elizabeth Koehl, Dane