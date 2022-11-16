Dells tourism CEO deserves our thanks -- Margaret Gewont and Eugene Tokarczyk

We wish to thank Romy A. Snyder for the important work she has carried out as the president and CEO of Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau for more than 25 years. She has performed her duties with care and exceptional commitment for the Wisconsin Dells tourism industry. Her selflessness, strong mind and positive outlook inspired her wonderful staff, bureau members and all people she worked with whom she was so proud.
Romy always thanked the community for their business, and reminded them that they are of service to the entire area. She will be missed. Happy Thanksgiving.
Margaret Gewont and Eugene Tokarczyk, Fitzgerald’s Motel, Wisconsin Dells