Delaying pick may aid Trump's chances -- Orie Coller

The passing of the Supreme Court justice opens the court to the potential of changing it to a conservative majority. It's the Holy Grail of those who fervently seek that end -- namely conservatives and evangelicals. Both mostly voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
But support for President Trump has notably slipped in both camps recently due to his miserable record these past 3½ years.
If the Senate presses on and selects a replacement prior to Election Day, President Trump loses one huge reason for conservatives and evangelicals to vote for him. The deed has been done. Success was had.
What is left for President Trump to run on? His character? His handling of the pandemic? His standing in the world?
No, no and no.
So if he is smart, he will delay filling the vacancy until after the election to assure himself the support of those who consider the Supreme Court the one final key to changing the United States to their satisfaction.
He could be at his best in his role of the ultimate carnival barker whipping up a frenzy, as he so often describes, "the likes of which the United State has never seen."
Orie Coller, Baraboo
